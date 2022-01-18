Avera Medical Minute
Suspect arrested after Yankton stabbing

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a stabbing in Yankton.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing late Monday night in downtown Yankton. When officers arrived, they provided first aid to the victim, who was then transported to a hospital.

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Chad Elkins. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Authorities say the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

