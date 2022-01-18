Tea Area boys win big, Platte/Geddes wins a thriller over Gregory!

TEA and PLATTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Tea Area Titans are 4th in this week’s Class “A” poll and they showed why Monday night with a convincing 62-29 win over Tri-Valley. Jeff Worth led the Titans with 17 points.

But the game in Platte featured a wild finish. Daniel Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to tie the game at 53. But Jackson Neuman did one better by heaving a 65-footer at the buzzer that went in, giving the 5th-ranked Black Panthers a dramatic 56-53 win. They moved into the Class “B” poll this week and are now 5-1 this season after the win.

