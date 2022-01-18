Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Making sweet sounds at Brookings High School

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Erica Peterson has been making some great sounds for most of her life.

“My parents started me out very young in music. They were very big advocates, and got my sister and I a piano when we were very young,” said Erica.

Among her many activities, Erica has been the lead violin in the Brookings High School orchestra for three years. She’s also a 3.97 student.

“She has consistently aimed for taking the hardest classes and having a really vigorous course schedule,” said counselor Linda Johnson.

It’s music though that drives her. She spends two days a week in Sioux Falls working on her first studio album.

“It’s really fun. It’s not easy that’s for sure. I write everything solely by myself. So all the lyrics that you’ll hear, as I’m hopefully going to release an album this year. Are from me alone,” said Erica.

And she’ll follow her dream, moving to Nashville after high school, with the goal of attending Belmont University to major in commercial music, with an emphasis in performance or songwriting.

“The career path that I have chosen is probably one of the tougher ones I could have. And so for me, my parents are constantly preaching to the choir when they say this but, if you want ,it you gotta keep working at it,” said Erica.

“I am confident I will be sitting in my car someday listening to her album. We are so proud of her, and we just wish her the best,” said Johnson.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Erica gets a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

