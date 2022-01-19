Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bitter Cold is Back

-20 to -30 “Feels-Like” Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for much of northern and east central South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. Feels-like temperatures will be below zero all day and into tomorrow. It could feel like -20° to -30° across most of the region, so make sure you’re bundled up!

We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region today, but it will stay bitterly cold and pretty breezy. Expect wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Wind chills for many will stay below zero throughout the entire day on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the single digits above and below zero for many. Parts of western South Dakota will barely get above 10 degrees!

Thursday will be cold with highs only a few degrees warmer than Wednesday with sunshine continuing. Thankfully, we should have less wind across the region. Temperatures will warm up for Friday ahead of a quick-moving system that will look to bring a rain/snow mix to the region. Because this looks to be so quick, major snow accumulations are not anticipated. Highs will warm up the 20s and 30s.

This weekend should remain rather uneventful which is good news if you have travel plans. The only chance of precipitation we have will be on Sunday as yet another quick-moving system may try to brush eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota with some light snow.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the listing of a former Air Force Base near Gettysburg that's for sale.
Former Gettysburg Air Force base on market for $4.5 million
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium
File
2nd child COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota
Suspect arrested after Yankton stabbing

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Today, Bitterly Cold for Wednesday
tue
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Start to the Week
Much Colder for Wednesday
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Forecast