Bitter Cold is Back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for much of northern and east central South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. Feels-like temperatures will be below zero all day and into tomorrow. It could feel like -20° to -30° across most of the region, so make sure you’re bundled up!

We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine across the region today, but it will stay bitterly cold and pretty breezy. Expect wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Wind chills for many will stay below zero throughout the entire day on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the single digits above and below zero for many. Parts of western South Dakota will barely get above 10 degrees!

Thursday will be cold with highs only a few degrees warmer than Wednesday with sunshine continuing. Thankfully, we should have less wind across the region. Temperatures will warm up for Friday ahead of a quick-moving system that will look to bring a rain/snow mix to the region. Because this looks to be so quick, major snow accumulations are not anticipated. Highs will warm up the 20s and 30s.

This weekend should remain rather uneventful which is good news if you have travel plans. The only chance of precipitation we have will be on Sunday as yet another quick-moving system may try to brush eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota with some light snow.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.