Both O’Gorman and Washington get sweeps in recap of Tuesday night hoops

SIOUX FALLS and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked team in Girls Class “AA” played like it Tuesday night at the O’Gorman gym. Aberdeen jumped on top 4-0, but the Knights then went on a 24-1 run and never looked back in a 78-40 win. Mahli Abdouch led the way with 26 points and Hannah Ronsiek had 21.

The 2nd-ranked Washington girls had a much closer contest with Marshall winning 64-58. Brooklyn Harpe led the way with 21 points and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 18 for the Warriors. Brianna Simpson had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers.

In the boys game that followed it was also close throughout as the Warriors again prevailed 58-54. Mikele Kambalo led Washington with 19 points.

And in Aberdeen it was the #2AA O’Gorman boys against the #4AA Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central and the Knights jumped out to a 19 point lead at half-time and went on to win 67-37 as Matt Eng was red-hot from deep and led with 23 points. Gavin Muirhead also had a steal and 2-handed jam for Derek Robey’s team.

