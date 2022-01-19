Both O’Gorman and Washington get sweeps in recap of Tuesday night hoops
Knights roll to pair of wins over Aberdeen while Warriors edge Marshall twice
SIOUX FALLS and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked team in Girls Class “AA” played like it Tuesday night at the O’Gorman gym. Aberdeen jumped on top 4-0, but the Knights then went on a 24-1 run and never looked back in a 78-40 win. Mahli Abdouch led the way with 26 points and Hannah Ronsiek had 21.
The 2nd-ranked Washington girls had a much closer contest with Marshall winning 64-58. Brooklyn Harpe led the way with 21 points and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 18 for the Warriors. Brianna Simpson had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers.
In the boys game that followed it was also close throughout as the Warriors again prevailed 58-54. Mikele Kambalo led Washington with 19 points.
And in Aberdeen it was the #2AA O’Gorman boys against the #4AA Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central and the Knights jumped out to a 19 point lead at half-time and went on to win 67-37 as Matt Eng was red-hot from deep and led with 23 points. Gavin Muirhead also had a steal and 2-handed jam for Derek Robey’s team.
