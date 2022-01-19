Delays on John C. Waldron Memorial bridge project in Pierre, Fort Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (DRG Media Group) - The John C. Waldron Memorial bridge anticipated to connect Pierre and Fort Pierre over the Missouri River is experiencing delays.

South Dakota Department of Transportation Pierre area engineer Dean VanDeWiele told the Fort Pierre City Council on Tuesday, that Jensen Construction Company has had difficulty drilling the 9′- 6″ diameter shafts, trying to secure new equipment and manpower to advance the project as efficiently as possible.

“The contractor’s been working with the DOT as well as Geo-technical and drilling experts to determine the best drilling process before moving forward with continued under water drilled shaft operations,” VanDeWiele said. “Once a drill shaft plan is completed, we’re going to have a more precise project schedule that can be developed and shared with everyone.”

While the drilling situation gets figured out, Jensen Construction Company is getting work done on other parts of the bridge replacement project.

Until roughly March 2022, whether dependent, locals can expect to hear the sounds of a hammer on an anvil for a while.

“It’s a banging sound. There’s no way around that, that’s just what will happen” VanDeWiele said.

The bridge was scheduled for completion at the end of 2022, but will most likely run for another year, into December 2023.

VanDeWiele says folks can follow the bridge’s progress on SDDOT’s Facebook or Twitter account, or on the Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge website.

