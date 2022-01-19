Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air

Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When you drive by the fairgrounds, it’s hard to miss the giant hole in the ground nearby.

Well, that’s owned by Concrete Materials, who has long been speculated to have interest in acquiring the fairgrounds.

“If the fairgrounds stay where they are we will continue to be good neighbors, as we have been for several decades, and if they move to a new location we certainly would be interested in the land and would welcome a discussion on it,” Concrete Materials Spokesperson Tony Spilde said.

Buying that property would give them room to expand and grow.

“When we’re talking about planning for our business, that’s 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road, and so this could potentially be a good source of material for the coming decades,” Spilde said.

Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commission will lay out further details on a task force that will be key in determining the future of the fairgrounds.

“We really need an organized plan on what is the goal and what the fairgrounds should be,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky said.

So far, the Commission hasn’t said they plan to sell the property... but they’re keeping their options open.

“I’m not going to try and guide it to a direction I think it should be,” Karsky said. “I think they really need to go out, as a task force, and all cards are on the table, let’s see what it should be.”

President and CEO of the Sioux Empire Fair and Fairgrounds Scott Wick says the fairgrounds account for more than 30 million dollars of economic impact each year.

“It’s an asset to the Sioux Empire, Sioux Falls, and the surrounding communities,” Wick said. “We’re not just a fair, the fair is the largest event, but we have over 120-130 events a year.”

The Minnehaha County 4-H relies heavily on the grounds for its events.

In fact, if the fairgrounds were to be sold it could create a nightmare scenario for local 4-Hers.

“For us that’d be huge, to try and figure out what we’d have to do,” Minnehaha County 4-H Program Adviser Charles Martinell said. “I mean, that’d just be a painful, long process, and it might be a couple, two, three years of us just bouncing place to place, which could affect the numbers in the program.”

The County Commission is encouraging the public to voice their input about the future of the fairgrounds. And, has vowed to make this process open and transparent.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the listing of a former Air Force Base near Gettysburg that's for sale.
Former Gettysburg Air Force base on market for $4.5 million
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium
File
2nd child COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota
Crue Crosby, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 in December. He has Down syndrome, and his history...
‘My nightmare’: Mom recalls 1-year-old’s battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Health systems short on monoclonal antibody supply
Trans athlete ban pushed by Noem clears South Dakota Senate
The rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is placing a strain on monoclonal...
Health systems short on monoclonal antibody supply
The John C. Waldron Memorial bridge anticipated to connect Pierre and Fort Pierre over the...
Delays on John C. Waldron Memorial bridge project in Pierre, Fort Pierre