Man trying to buy a gaming console is robbed in Sioux Falls

The Xbox Kinect attaches to the Xbox console for a remoteless gaming experience. (Source: Xbox)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man trying to buy a gaming console from a private seller is robbed at gunpoint.

Tuesday night at 7:30 on the 400 block of N. Valley View Road in Sioux Falls, a man met with two other men he did not know, after arranging to buy a gaming console from them.

One of the two men who claimed to be selling the console pulled out a gun and took the victim’s cash.

Both suspects left quickly. Unfortunately, the victim does not have a description of the suspects.

