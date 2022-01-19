Man trying to buy a gaming console is robbed in Sioux Falls
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man trying to buy a gaming console from a private seller is robbed at gunpoint.
Tuesday night at 7:30 on the 400 block of N. Valley View Road in Sioux Falls, a man met with two other men he did not know, after arranging to buy a gaming console from them.
One of the two men who claimed to be selling the console pulled out a gun and took the victim’s cash.
Both suspects left quickly. Unfortunately, the victim does not have a description of the suspects.
