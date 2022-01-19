Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota as active cases surpass 30,000

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb to record-high levels as health officials reported over 6,400 new cases Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported 6,483 cases, by far the largest single-day total reported since the pandemic began. Wednesday’s report included data from the extended weekend, including Monday.

Active infections rose by nearly 4,000 to 32,761. The state has been setting record-high active case numbers with every report since Jan. 11.

Health officials also reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,573. The latest victims included one in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and five in their 80s.

The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus also spiked Wednesday, rising 44 to 392.

South Dakota’s PCR test positivity rate continues to remain high. Officials say 40% of tests taken in the past week have been positive. The national average is around 25%, according to John Hopkins University data.

The Department of Health’s case numbers to not include results from at-home tests.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the listing of a former Air Force Base near Gettysburg that's for sale.
Former Gettysburg Air Force base on market for $4.5 million
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium
File
2nd child COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota
Suspect arrested after Yankton stabbing

Latest News

The Xbox Kinect attaches to the Xbox console for a remoteless gaming experience. (Source: Xbox)
Man trying to buy a gaming console is robbed in Sioux Falls
CO2 pipeline meeting brings answers and raises more questions for landowners
CO2 pipeline meeting brings answers and raises more questions for landowners
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police investigating Sioux Falls robbery
Area cyclists are enjoying some winter riding with the Winter Fat Bike Racing Series. The next...
Winter Fat Bike Racing Series taking place