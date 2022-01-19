Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota as active cases surpass 30,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb to record-high levels as health officials reported over 6,400 new cases Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported 6,483 cases, by far the largest single-day total reported since the pandemic began. Wednesday’s report included data from the extended weekend, including Monday.

Active infections rose by nearly 4,000 to 32,761. The state has been setting record-high active case numbers with every report since Jan. 11.

Health officials also reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,573. The latest victims included one in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and five in their 80s.

The number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus also spiked Wednesday, rising 44 to 392.

South Dakota’s PCR test positivity rate continues to remain high. Officials say 40% of tests taken in the past week have been positive. The national average is around 25%, according to John Hopkins University data.

The Department of Health’s case numbers to not include results from at-home tests.

