Police investigating Sioux Falls robbery

Image courtesy of MGN.(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a Shop ‘N Cart robbery on the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Ave around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

A man entered the store with a gun demanding money and cigarettes. The clerk complied, and the suspect ran from the store.

The suspect was wearing a mask and a hat, so the description of the suspect is minimal. He was 6 feet tall and about 180lbs.

