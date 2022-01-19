Police investigating Sioux Falls robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a Shop ‘N Cart robbery on the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Ave around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

A man entered the store with a gun demanding money and cigarettes. The clerk complied, and the suspect ran from the store.

The suspect was wearing a mask and a hat, so the description of the suspect is minimal. He was 6 feet tall and about 180lbs.

