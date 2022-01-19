Police report spike in car vandalism across Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating 13 reports of damaged or broken windshields and windows in Sioux Falls over the past couple days.

Aside from a few clustered cases, the incidents are spread out across Sioux Falls, leading police to believe these cases are not linked. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says none of the crimes have been captures on video, making it difficult to know the reason for the recent surge in vandalism and if the cases are related.

Clemens says some cars were struck multiple times. So far there are no leads on any suspects.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.