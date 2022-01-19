Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health updates visitor policies at Sioux Falls facility

Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.(KEYC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health says it’s temporarily changing it’s visitation policies because of the Omicron variant.

“With the more contagious Omicron variant circulating and the rising positivity rate, Sanford Health is looking at ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kelly Hefti, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford Health Sioux Falls said. “This temporary change in our visitor policy is one course of action we can take to help keep our patients and staff healthy.”

These updates are only for the Sanford Health facilities located in Sioux Falls.

Effective Wednesday, each adult patient in isolation with COVID-19 may have up to two visitors per day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The visitors may not rotate throughout the day.

For children treated at the Sanford Children’s Hospital who have contracted COVID-19, visitation is only granted to their parents or guardians, with no time limits.

Non COVID-19 patients being treated at Sanford Children’s Hospital are permitted two visitors at a time and may rotate up to six visitors from a predesignated list between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must check in to receive an ID sticker to identify themselves as a visitor. They must also wear a face mask at all times. Sanford Health strongly recommends all visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting.

If any visitors are not feeling well, they should stay home. If they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should get tested right away.

Health systems short on monoclonal antibody supply