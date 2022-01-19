Sioux Falls Fire Chief discusses fire safety, new leadership role

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In light of devastating fires in Philadelphia and New York City, fire rescue crews have urged caution to residents during the cooler winter months. Sioux Falls Fire Chief Matt McAreavey discussed some of the common dangers that often lead to fires. He also talked about his tenure so far as Chief and the goals he has set out for his department.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.