Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Fire Chief discusses fire safety, new leadership role

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In light of devastating fires in Philadelphia and New York City, fire rescue crews have urged caution to residents during the cooler winter months. Sioux Falls Fire Chief Matt McAreavey discussed some of the common dangers that often lead to fires. He also talked about his tenure so far as Chief and the goals he has set out for his department.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
A photo from the listing of a former Air Force Base near Gettysburg that's for sale.
Former Gettysburg Air Force base on market for $4.5 million
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium
Pickleball popularity
Pickleball is gaining in popularity in Sioux Falls

Latest News

In partnership with the University of South Dakota and the Department of Health, a new...
Early Hearing Detection unit brought to Aberdeen
Sioux Falls Fire Chief talks fire safety following blazes in major cities
tue
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
The Minnehaha County Commission is laying out the next steps in deciding the future of the W.H....
Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds