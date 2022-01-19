Skyforce fall to Lakers despite big Knight for Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce lost a closely contested game Tuesday night at the Sanford pentagon to the South Bay Lakers 117-113.

The Lakers built a 10-point lead after the first quarter but the Force eventually gained the lead to start the final stanza. They were glad to have their top scorers back from the NBA as Brandon Knight scored 17 points and JaVonte Smart 20 points. But the Lakers got 33 points from Mac McClung and 30 from Mason Jones and took the lead in the 4th quarter and hung on to win despite a hoop from Micah Potter with 3 seconds left that narrowed the lead to 2 points.

Sioux Falls hits the road for Stockton Thursday night after having their record fall to 2-5.

