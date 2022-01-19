Winter Downtown Crazy Days helping local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 15 Different downtown businesses will be holding sales for this weekend’s Winter Crazy Days.

“We usually see a majority of retailers and boutiques but we also see restaurants and breweries getting involved in crazy days just to get people through the doors as these businesses love getting involved in anything DTSF has to offer but especially crazy days,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Businesses won’t be the only ones enjoying the weekend as shoppers can come out and get discounts at businesses they may have never been to before.

“Crazy Day’s is a great opportunity for a new group of shoppers and a new group of people to come to downtown and check out a business they’ve never been to or are maybe taking advantage of these deals that don’t usually happen,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Child’s Play Toys is one of the many businesses excited for the weekend of sales.

“We really do it up big so we start pulling on Wednesday afternoon and start pulling all of our things that will be on sale and we take things that were full price this morning and they’ll go to 40% off so some very good deals,” owner Nancy Savage said.

MORE: Martial arts studio in Sioux Falls seeing rapid increase in students.

Child’s play toys like several other businesses will be offering discount’s many of its leftover items from Christmas.

“We go through every category in the store and analyze the business then pull things from the shelves and put them on sale and make room for the new funs things that will be coming in,” Savage said.

For a full list of Crazy Days sales click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.