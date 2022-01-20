Animal trapping violations in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is raising concerns about the illegal animal trappings found in Sioux Falls.

Trapping is not allowed in City parks, drainages, or on other City-owned properties. Cage-type traps are the only legal traps that can be used on private property in Sioux Falls. Any trap that could injure or kill an animal cannot be used because it could capture and injure an unintended target animal or child. Coil spring traps, otherwise known as “snap” or “leg-hold” traps and “dog-proof” raccoon traps cannot be used in Sioux Falls.

On Wednesday, January 12th officers were called on account of an injured raccoon found on East Regency Court with traps on both hands. The raccoon had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Previously, on Monday, December 27th, Animal Control officers received a report of illegal animal trapping at Dunham Park, 1301 South Marion Road. The officers found several coil spring traps and cage traps along the riverbank within the park. Luckily no animals or children were harmed by these traps.

The traps found in the park can be claimed at the Law Enforcement Center. If there are questions concerning trapping in the City, or if you have any information about these traps, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

