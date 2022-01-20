Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow

Warmer this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until noon for most of northern and eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and parts of northern Iowa. Feels-like temperatures this morning could be in the -20° to -30° range with some colder readings in the north.

Today will be sunny and the wind won’t be as strong. The wind chills will gradually improve throughout the day as the wind becomes more southerly. Low temperatures tonight will be back to around 0. We’re tracking a quick-moving burst of light snow on Friday that would result in an inch or less of snow. It’ll be quick-moving and won’t have a lot of opportunity to accumulate. We’ll be in the 20s for highs.

This weekend will begin on a quiet note with highs on Saturday getting into the teens northeast and the 20s elsewhere under a mix of sun and clouds. Another round of quick-moving snow will be possible Sunday night and into Monday which again wouldn’t lead to much accumulation. Highs will be cooling down again for the middle of next week back to the single digits and teens.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air
Crue Crosby, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 in December. He has Down syndrome, and his history...
‘My nightmare’: Mom recalls 1-year-old’s battle with COVID-19
Governor Kristi Noem
Noem slams focus of Republican-led impeachment probe into AG
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health updates visitor policies at Sioux Falls facility
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police investigating Sioux Falls robbery

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
The Bitterly Cold Temperatures are Back
Light Snow Returns Friday.
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Today, Bitterly Cold for Wednesday
tue
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Forecast