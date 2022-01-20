Avera Medical Minute
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in the heart of Sioux Falls hosts mass everyday and Christmas at the Cathedral every season.

It recently hosted a pretty special occasion, one that doesn’t come along too often.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to a couple who reignited their love inside the sacred landmark.

