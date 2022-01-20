Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Highest number of hospitalizations in Sioux Falls since the beginning of the pandemic

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is seeing some of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, making it the fourth-largest surge.

Dr. David Basel from Avera Health and Dr. Mike Wilde from Sanford Health shared their concerns on rising COVID-19 cases during a news conference Thursday, as they battle a shortage of testing and treatment supplies, and staff. They encourage the use of home tests, saying the results are accurate, and ask patients to avoid coming to the ER for testing- as hospital workers are not immune, and hundreds of hospital staff are out sick.

Although the Omicron variant has turned out to be less severe than prior variants, they note that all patients admitted with COVID are on a ventilator, and 90% are in the ICU. Omicron has also proven to be more contagious- doubling the number of patients admitted since the first of the year.

Recently doctors have had to make some difficult decisions, such as who will get a bed. Front-line workers have done their best to battle-test surge plans, but they need help from the community.

Officials urge people to get vaccinated, as 90% of patients admitted with COVID were unvaccinated and got sick. Statistics show that 84% of unvaccinated or boosted patients are in their 20′s and 30′s, Doctors ask everyone to do their part to minimize the spread of the virus.

Here are some guidelines to follow:

1. Get vaccinated and boosted.

2. Symptoms can overlap with the common cold, so stay home and get tested.

3. Use masks, wash your hands, and social distance.

By spring, hopefully, we will see a decline and be in a better place.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air
The Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses how well natural immunity is a safe and...
Is natural immunity a safe and reliable alternative to covid vaccination?
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Aftermath of a crash involving Watertown police squad car.
Watertown police officer facing discipline after crashing squad car
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health updates visitor policies at Sioux Falls facility

Latest News

Light Snowfall Returning
Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Forecast
A generic photo of a raccoon
Animal trapping violations in Sioux Falls
KSFY will be off the air tonight for maintenance.
KSFY will be off the air Thursday late night
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: L-R: Sara Rose and Breanna in the “Movie Night Meltdown”...
Joe Millionaire contestant shares local ties to Minnesota, South Dakota