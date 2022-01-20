Avera Medical Minute
Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program

Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for exclusive content.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Would you pay for content on Instagram? The social media platform’s owner thinks you might.

Parent company Meta is rolling out a pilot program that allows a small group of test creators to offer subscriptions for exclusive content on Instagram live and stories.

They can charge as little as 99 cents and as much as $100 a month.

For now, the content creators get to pocket all that money, but Meta, which also owns Facebook, will start taking a cut next year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the percentage his company will keep won’t exceed 30%.

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform to experiment with paid subscriptions. Twitter has an option for its creators to charge monthly fees up to $10 for exclusive content.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

