Introduction to Empowerment: Learning self-defense for women

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is never a bad time or idea to learn how to protect yourself/ The Empowerment Center offers a self-defense program to learn skills to protect yourself should anything ever happen. Founder of the Empowerment Center, Sydney Meza shared some moves you can learn when caught in danger and need to defend yourself. Sydney showed how to break free from a wrist grab. To learn more about the program, visit Women’s Self Defense | The Empowerment Center | Sioux Falls .

