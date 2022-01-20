Avera Medical Minute
Joe Millionaire contestant shares local ties to Minnesota, South Dakota

JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: L-R: Sara Rose and Breanna in the “Movie Night Meltdown”...
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: L-R: Sara Rose and Breanna in the “Movie Night Meltdown” episode of JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER airing Thursday, Jan. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Wilford Harewood/FOX.(Fox Entertainment)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, is a fresh take on the original series that became popular in 2003. Twenty women find out if they have a connection between two men. One of the men is a wealthy millionaire and the other has ordinary wealth. Despite the intentional ambiguity that makes the show go, a familiar face appears on the show. Bre Hagen, a native of the St. Paul area, is an alumna of South Dakota State University. She was originally cast for another show but found out through vague details about a chance to find that special person. Little did she know it could happen through Joe Millionaire. You can watch it Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. CST on Fox Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

