KSFY will be off the air Thursday late night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KSFY will be off the air for at least a few hours Thursday night.

Dakota News Now engineers will be doing some maintenance work on the KSFY Channel 13 transmitter Thursday night.

The work is expected to begin around 11:00 p.m. and last for a few hours.

The work will impact programming on KSFY, CW, MeTV and True Crime Network.

This will affect customers in the Sioux Falls area who get their signal over the air, and customers of Dish and DirecTV.

