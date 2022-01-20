Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Luxury barbershop opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Sir by Vanessen’s is not your average men’s barbershop with many services most guys have never experienced.
Sir by Vanessen’s is not your average men’s barbershop with many services most guys have never...
Sir by Vanessen’s is not your average men’s barbershop with many services most guys have never experienced.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sir by Vanessen’s is not your average men’s barbershop with many services most guys have never experienced.

“Pedicures for sure you don’t see most places they have to go into women’s salons for and they don’t like that, we have full body waxing for men and also we’ll be hiring a massage therapist which I think will be a great addition,” Stylist Nikki Garry said.

Nikki Wood is one of the owners of the shop and say’s she’s happy to be bringing a unique haircutting experience to Sioux Falls.

“I’ve been a barber for 24 years and just getting to know my clients throughout the years and them specializing and wanting their special place geared me into the idea of this place,” Wood said.

While some men are initially unsure about trying some of the services like pedicures almost all are enjoying it by the end of the visit.

“A lot of them are really skeptical about it but as you’re doing it you can tell they start to ease up and really take in the whole process and by the end, they are rebooking or booking with their kids,” Men’s Specialist Valerie Hoffard said.

Many of the shop’s barbers enjoy getting to see men try out their many services.

“I love it, I think men need to be pampered more and it’s so fun to see their reaction and see them relax and just let things go,” said Garry.

MORE: Winter Downtown Crazy Days helping local businesses.

The shop has been open for two weeks but owners hope it continues to grow in the coming months.

Sir by Vanessen’s is located at 430 E. Eighth St. and is part of the locally owned Vanessen’s salons.

For more information on the services offered at Sir by Vanessen’s click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health updates visitor policies at Sioux Falls facility
The Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses how well natural immunity is a safe and...
Is natural immunity a safe and reliable alternative to covid vaccination?
Governor Kristi Noem
Noem slams focus of Republican-led impeachment probe into AG
Crue Crosby, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 in December. He has Down syndrome, and his history...
‘My nightmare’: Mom recalls 1-year-old’s battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Aftermath of a crash involving Watertown police squad car.
Watertown police officer facing discipline after crashing squad car
The Empowerment Center: Learning Self Defense for Women
Introduction to Empowerment: Learning self-defense for women
File.
Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph