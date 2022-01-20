Luxury barbershop opens in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sir by Vanessen’s is not your average men’s barbershop with many services most guys have never experienced.

“Pedicures for sure you don’t see most places they have to go into women’s salons for and they don’t like that, we have full body waxing for men and also we’ll be hiring a massage therapist which I think will be a great addition,” Stylist Nikki Garry said.

Nikki Wood is one of the owners of the shop and say’s she’s happy to be bringing a unique haircutting experience to Sioux Falls.

“I’ve been a barber for 24 years and just getting to know my clients throughout the years and them specializing and wanting their special place geared me into the idea of this place,” Wood said.

While some men are initially unsure about trying some of the services like pedicures almost all are enjoying it by the end of the visit.

“A lot of them are really skeptical about it but as you’re doing it you can tell they start to ease up and really take in the whole process and by the end, they are rebooking or booking with their kids,” Men’s Specialist Valerie Hoffard said.

Many of the shop’s barbers enjoy getting to see men try out their many services.

“I love it, I think men need to be pampered more and it’s so fun to see their reaction and see them relax and just let things go,” said Garry.

The shop has been open for two weeks but owners hope it continues to grow in the coming months.

Sir by Vanessen’s is located at 430 E. Eighth St. and is part of the locally owned Vanessen’s salons.

