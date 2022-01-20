Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests

File.
File.(KTVF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s top law enforcement official has filed suit against two Illinois-based companies over the results of COVID-19 tests he says were often slow to arrive and not accurate.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking an injunction and financial penalties against Center for Covid Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory. Their tests were offered at eight sites in Minnesota.

The complaint alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take. Ellison says deceptive practices during a pandemic won’t go unanswered.

A Center for Covid Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph
