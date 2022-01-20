Northwestern women rally at BC in GPAC Doubleheader

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern and Briar Cliff basketball teams met up Wednesday night in a big doubleheader in Sioux City.

In the women’s game, 14th-ranked Northwestern rallied in the 4th quarter to beat the Chargers 63-53 and improve to 18-3 and 9-3 in conference play as Maddie Jones scored 15, Hannah Nerem 11 and Jada Cunningham 10 for Kristin Rotert’s team.

In the men’s game they were playing for first place as the Chargers started the night with a 9-2 GPAC record and the Red Raiders 8-3. But the Chargers got hot from outside midway through the first half and built a big lead they never relinquished. Quinn Vesey led the Chargers with 22 points and Jaden Kleinhesselink 21 for BC. Trent Hilbrands had (7) 3-pointers and 27 points for the Red Raiders.

