Olympian Chris Nilsen is enjoying pole vaulting as a professional

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -He sure made watching the Olympic fun last summer, almost winning the gold medal in the pole vault. And former USD All-American Chris Nilsen had already turned pro long before the Olympics where he set a personal best en route to that silver medal.

So he’s already a year into this being his job. And that’s why he was working out with his coach Derek Miles in Vermillion which is still home.

While the Olympics are much cooler because you are representing your country, he’s still enjoying making trips to Europe like he will next week to put food on the table. And he’s really enjoyed the relationships with the world’s best vaulters as a result.

Chris Nilsen says, ”This is my job and this is the thing I care about most. I need to do well and I need to perform otherwise I probably shouldn’t be there. So if I want to be on the same level as those guys I’m competing against I need to match their passion levels. So while it is a business and we all love it, I thinks it’s just a joy to be able to compete with those guys. I n ever really say I’m competing against them and while the marks may show that I think it’s more kind of like a fun hangout time and whoever wins, wins.”

And Chris is enjoying being a professional which he started several months before the Olympics. It’s taking him to places around the world he would never see otherwise and he competes against a fraternity of vaulters who all want to win but also enjoy the camaraderie.

