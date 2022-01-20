Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Olympian Chris Nilsen is enjoying pole vaulting as a professional

Former Coyote and Olympic Silver Medalist is headed back to Europe to compete
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -He sure made watching the Olympic fun last summer, almost winning the gold medal in the pole vault. And former USD All-American Chris Nilsen had already turned pro long before the Olympics where he set a personal best en route to that silver medal.

So he’s already a year into this being his job. And that’s why he was working out with his coach Derek Miles in Vermillion which is still home.

While the Olympics are much cooler because you are representing your country, he’s still enjoying making trips to Europe like he will next week to put food on the table. And he’s really enjoyed the relationships with the world’s best vaulters as a result.

Chris Nilsen says, ”This is my job and this is the thing I care about most. I need to do well and I need to perform otherwise I probably shouldn’t be there. So if I want to be on the same level as those guys I’m competing against I need to match their passion levels. So while it is a business and we all love it, I thinks it’s just a joy to be able to compete with those guys. I n ever really say I’m competing against them and while the marks may show that I think it’s more kind of like a fun hangout time and whoever wins, wins.”

And Chris is enjoying being a professional which he started several months before the Olympics. It’s taking him to places around the world he would never see otherwise and he competes against a fraternity of vaulters who all want to win but also enjoy the camaraderie.

Tune into the Olympic Zone in February and hear more from Chris about his Olympic experience.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the listing of a former Air Force Base near Gettysburg that's for sale.
Former Gettysburg Air Force base on market for $4.5 million
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
File
2nd child COVID-19 death reported in South Dakota
Madison businessman donates $5 million for new DSU football stadium
Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air

Latest News

Skyforce players and coaches are happy to have fans back in the stands at the Pentagon
Skyforce players are glad to have fans back
January 19th Plays of the Week
January 19th Plays of the Week
Northwestern Red Raiders split at Briar Cliff with women rallying to win
Northwestern women rally at BC in GPAC Doubleheader
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 19th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 19th