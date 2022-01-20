Skyforce players are glad to have fans back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Count the Skyforce among the athletes who are thrilled to have fans back at their games.

Especially when you reach this high level of play, these athletes are used to showing off their skills in front of packed high school and then college gyms.

So to get the fans back in the stands has been great appreciated by the players like DJ Stewart and head coach Kasib Powell, who knows first hand how much of a difference Sioux Falls fans make.

DJ Stewart says, ”It feels good just being in the gym. Like in college when COVID hit I was in the gym when we were playing and there were barely people there and it just doesn’t feel the same. When you have those crowds it just gives you the energy and the extra push, especially when you’re on the home court.”

Kasib Powell says, ”You know a lot of other places have NBA teams and MLB teams and NFL teams and Sioux Falls it’s the Skyforce. We’re the #1 team around here and we’re looking to have a good product on the floor and show the fans that we want to play hard, not just for ourselves but for them as well because they want to see good basketball.”

The Force are grateful for the fact that all games before the stop for COVID don’t count in the standings. They were edged by the South Bay Lakers Tuesday night and hit the road for Stockton on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.