Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Representing his state in the ring

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Manny Vargas got an interest in boxing, while watching his older siblings.

“When he started winning a lot, I kind of took interest in the sport. I wanted to try it out, so at home, he would just teach me little drill,” said Manny.

So the 12 year old, Sioux Falls 7th grader, started throwing some punches. “The mentality of pushing, of never giving up, never quitting. Helps me with boxing, so I can never give up. And we never quit, we just keep pushing to the end,” said Manny.

With the help of his dad Juan training him. “He’s tough on me. He pushes me hard. So that if he pushes me hard, then in the fights I know what it’s like to go hard. He’s usually like don’t give up, go after him. And you push. And you fight to the end,” said Manny.

Manny has excelled, winning five of his first seven fights. “It works for your stamina and all the conditioning that you do, so you don’t get tired in the ring. I’m fighting people that are a few inches taller than me. So when they’re taller than me, I usually target the body because they have a longer torso,” said Manny.

Manny puts in the work. Training two hours a day, four days a week. “It’s a good workout. And it’s usually really tough to go for two hours. I kept wanting to do more and more, after I kept winning. Wanted to fight more and get in the gym more, and keep winning,” said Manny.

Because of his success in the ring, Manny was selected to represent his state in the regional Silver Gloves competition. “It’s going to make me want to go out there and push harder and get that win. Means a lot. It means I’ve definitely improved so that I can go out there and represent South Dakota, and I can actually put up a fight,” said Manny.

Remember the name, Manny Vargas.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Commission looking into future of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds up in the air
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
Sanford Health updates visitor policies at Sioux Falls facility
Governor Kristi Noem
Noem slams focus of Republican-led impeachment probe into AG
Crue Crosby, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 in December. He has Down syndrome, and his history...
‘My nightmare’: Mom recalls 1-year-old’s battle with COVID-19
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police investigating Sioux Falls robbery

Latest News

The Empowerment Center: Learning Self Defense for Women
Introduction to Empowerment: Learning self-defense for women
File.
Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph
A half-century love story reignited at Cathedral of Saint Joseph
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash