Watertown police officer facing discipline after crashing squad car

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown police officer faces disciplinary action after police say crashed into a car during an attempted traffic stop.

Officer Karter Lingen was involved in a crash Monday afternoon that left one person hospitalized, Watertown Radio reports.

Lingen was attempting to pull over a driver for speeding near the campus of Lake Area Tech when he crashed into another car at an intersection, police say. The patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren had been activated prior to the crash.

Neither Lingen nor the driver of the other vehicle, an 80-year-old Watertown man, were hurt. However, a 41-year-old female passenger in the other car was taken by ambulance to Prairie Lakes Hospital, and the passenger side of the squad car was heavily damaged.

“An internal investigation by Watertown police found the officer involved in the crash violated department policies, and administrative disciplinary action is being taken against that officer in accordance with policies from the police department and the city,” a police department news release said.

Lingen has been employed by the Watertown Police Department for almost six years.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.