10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 20th

Summit League hoops, Taylor Beagle, HS Wrestling and Girls Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in the Summit League with 4 games on the schedule for USD/SDSU although the Coyote men were postponed. Augie’s mTaylor Beagle talks about her return to the pool and highlights from wrestling in Brandon and girls basketball at O’Gorman.

