19 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 19 new deaths Friday due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,601.

The state also saw 2,183 new cases, with the number of hospitalizations reaching 397.

Active infections rose over 1,000 to 35,196, reaching the highest point since the pandemic began.

Health officials recommend following the basic safety guidelines, urging people to continue wearing masks, social distance and get vaccinated against COVID-19. Order the free at-home COVID test ahead of time, as it takes 7-12 days for orders to ship. Four are permitted per family.

South Dakota’s COVID-19 website

