Augie’s Taylor Beagle excited to be back in the pool for one more season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Taylor Beagle got another season of swimming at Augustana because of COVID and she’s making the most of it.

The former Lead-Deadwood standout has had a dominant career for the Vikings and has been named NSIC Swimmer of the Week several times this season as she prepares to wind down her career with the NSIC meet in Sioux Falls.

So why did she come back for a 5th season with grad school right around the corner? ”Mostly I was super excited to have a men’s team and to be able to have the big freshmen class of women that we had coming in so it’s been really exciting to see the inaugural year of the men and then also to see how the program is growing and see how much talent there is in the freshman class right now,” says Taylor.

She’s a great teammate as you can see. And what better leader for these young swimmers to follow. Taylor has led the way both in and out of the pool for Lindsey Micko’s team. And she’s excited for the conference meet starting February 9th at the MIDCO Aquatics Center.

