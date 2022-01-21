Bald girl bedazzles hair for wacky hair day at school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – Two parents in Rhode Island used a little craftiness and a lot of creativity to help their bald daughter prepare for crazy hair day at school.

Piper Behan, 5, has lost her hair twice so far in her lifetime.

“She had hair until she was about two,” her mother Amanda Gowen said. “We started seeing some patches. We didn’t know what it was.”

Gowen said hand, foot and mouth disease may have been the cause.

“They just said it could affect the autoimmune response and change things from there,” she said.

Since Piper started school this year, there were a few worries as to how other children may perceive her. But her dad affirms she has the personality to deal with something like this.

In fact, Piper prefers having her head this way and says, “it’s just not a big deal.” But that changed a little when wacky hair day rolled around at school.

Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for the occasion.

“I just kind of started making shapes on her head and before we knew it, we covered her whole head,” Gowen said.

Sporting a ravishing rainbow of sparkling designs, Piper was pumped to go to school.

“It was awesome,” she said.

At school, her head was all the rage.

“She was getting comments all over the place, which was really fun,” Gowen said. “People from all over town were commenting for like days after, weeks after.”

