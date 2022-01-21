Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley and Pierre tangle on the wrestling mats

Lynx rally for the win over Governors 39-20
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre girls won 4 of the five matches with Brandon Valley on Thursday night led by Ciara McFarling’s pin.

And in the boys match the Governors jumped out to an 11-0 lead when Jayden Wiebe won by tech fall. But the match turned at 182 when Dominic Tucker made a tremendous move to get a reversal after being in a Chance Carda headlock and went on to win. That was followed by a Damion Schunke tech fall, and Owen Warren pin and another fall for reigning SD Heavyweight champ Navarro Schunke. Brandon Valley rallied to win the match between the two powerhouses 39-20.

