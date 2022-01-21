Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of a crash involving Watertown police squad car.
Watertown police officer facing discipline after crashing squad car
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: L-R: Sara Rose and Breanna in the “Movie Night Meltdown”...
Joe Millionaire contestant shares local ties to Minnesota, South Dakota
The Sioux Falls Public Health Director discusses how well natural immunity is a safe and...
Is natural immunity a safe and reliable alternative to covid vaccination?
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate to be sentenced in campaign donation case