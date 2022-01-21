Avera Medical Minute
Five people rescued, four die in frigid conditions near Canadian boarder

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEMBINA, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Border Patrol agents say five migrants were rescued Wednesday near the Canadian border. Four people died in their attempt to cross the border.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Pembina Station stopped a vehicle driven by a U.S. citizen on Minnesota Highway 75 near Humboldt Wednesday morning. The two passengers in the vehicle were citizens of India who recently crossed the border illegally from Canada.

Assisting agents encountered five additional people walking on a nearby road. They were experiencing severe signs of hypothermia and frostbite due to exposure to the extreme cold and wind chill. 

Agents immediately worked to get the migrants to shelter. EMS was called and took two of the individuals to an area hospital.

A female migrant was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, for advanced care. A male migrant was treated and released to U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Agents say the five migrants were citizens of India that had crossed into the U.S. illegally from Canada. Aside from the woman flown to St. Paul, the rest were taken into custody and transported to the Pembina Station for further processing.

A search and rescue operation by U.S. and Canadian authorities found two adults and two children who died in the extreme weather conditions.

“I am saddened there was loss of life and the fact a small child died makes it even more difficult. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones,” Grand Forks Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said. “I am also incredibly proud of the Border Patrol Agents and our RCMP partners who selflessly endured sub-zero temperatures for hours to search for the missing persons. Their dedication to duty and courage is commendable.”

“Anyone thinking of crossing the border illegally in these treacherous conditions should not do it,” added Good. “Smugglers only care about the money they are going to make and have zero regard for lives lost.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

