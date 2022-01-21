Funski fundraiser continues tradition at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The annual Funski fundraising tradition dates all the way back to the 1980′s, but what originally started as a cross country skiing event has grown into much over the years.

With new events being added every year, Funski continues to draw in the community with all of its profits being donated to the Children’s Inn in Sioux Falls.

“It has really grown over the years, we see a lot more people participating people are now coming back every year to be a part of this event,” Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske said.

With the support of the Sioux Falls community, Funski raised over $30,000 in 2021 and expects to pass the $1 million mark for total donations this year.

“It’s a very supportive community they take great care of those that are in this community and definitely walk alongside the Children’s Inn and the work that we do,” Kropuenske said.

Funski will kick off Friday at 6:30 pm with fireworks and snow tube races and ends Saturday afternoon with the Zipfy Sled Race.

“We’ve got races and categories for all ages and abilities so anyone can come out and participate,” Great Bear Manager Dan Grider said.

Although Great Bear was closed in the early parts of Friday due to high winds, all events are expected to go on as scheduled.

