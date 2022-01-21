Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem’s school ‘prayer’ bill rejected by House Republicans

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee has rejected Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to require public schools to have a moment of silence to start the day.

The Republican governor first billed the proposal at a conservative Christian conference last year as “putting prayer back in schools.” But a House committee rejected the idea after education groups argued that voluntary prayer is already allowed in schools and the proposed law would have saddled teachers with an unclear mandate.

The Republican-dominated House Education committee rejected the bill on a nine to six vote. But it could still be revived with support from one-third of House members.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

