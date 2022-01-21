Avera Medical Minute
Noem unveils abortion ban, mimics Texas’ private enforcement

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has unveiled a proposal to ban most abortions.

It mimics a Texas law that leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of to prosecutors through criminal charges.

The governor has previewed the proposed law for weeks and it has received an enthusiastic reception from fellow Republicans who dominate the Legislature.

The bill would prohibit abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around the sixth week and before some women even know they’re pregnant.

Courts have blocked some states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law has so far been allowed to stand in part because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens. 

