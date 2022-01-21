NSU ranks #1 in NSIC home-game attendance in new stadium

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last September, Northern State University’s football squad stepped onto their new turf at Dacotah Bank Stadium for the very first time with nearly 6,000 fans in attendance. Those fans continued to show up for the Wolves, leading them to become the #1 team in the NSIC for home-game attendance in 2021.

NSU averaged nearly 5,000 fans at each home game last season. Augustana averaged around 2,900 and USF saw roughly 2,400 per game.

”The symbolism within the league, it means everything. It’s what this was built for. It’s what everybody in the community wanted and I’m just so happy they all came out and showed out and that we were able to get the number one spot in the rankings for it,” said NSU head coach Mike Schmidt.

Four of the five games played in Dacotah Bank Stadium were sold out last year, and coach Schmidt says those sold-out crowds enhance the experience for players and fans alike.

”That pageantry and that experience is what makes college football so special. So to have that here in Aberdeen is really special for our guys,” said Schmidt.

According to Schmidt, the community support is what keeps his team confident.

”It’s what makes us say that we’ll take a backseat to nobody. We won’t back down from anybody because we have an entire community and an entire region behind us when we go out on the football field,” said Schmidt.

As for the 2022 season, Schmidt expects the community to keep supporting the Wolves and holding that coveted ranking.

”We were number one this year, let’s remain that now. Let’s go be number one every year that we play in Dacotah Bank Stadium,” said Schmidt.

