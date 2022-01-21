Snow, Wintry Precip Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see clouds increasing across the region through the day, but it will be warmer than it has been lately. Highs will be warming up into the 30s to near 40 out west and get back to the upper 20s to near 30 to the east. Chances of snow will spread across the region from west to east through the day. This system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with and will move through pretty quickly. Most of us will see snow, but we could see a little mixed precipitation across parts of the region. Watch out for slick spots later on today! After the storm leaves, we should see less than an inch of snow accumulation across the region.

Saturday isn’t looking like too bad of a day. High temperatures will be in the 20s for most. Another quick-moving burst of light snow will move through Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Another quick round of snow will move through Sunday night and into Monday. Again, snow accumulations will be minor and be around an inch or less for most of us. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend.

Next week, we’ll be mainly staying dry with highs cooling down to the single digits to the teens again by Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to rebound by the end of the week.

