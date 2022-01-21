Avera Medical Minute
Spotty Chances for Precipitation Through the Weekend

Temperatures Near Average East, Above Average West
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The roller-coaster swing in temperatures was prevalent once again this week with mild temperatures to start the week, then plunging midweek. We will see milder temperatures through the weekend, but along with that, we’ll have a few weak systems track by and bring with it chances for some precipitation as well.

TONIGHT: Some light snow showers will be possible this evening, mainly along and east of the James River. There will be some clearing overnight across the region as the system departs. Winds will remain breezy at 10-25 mph and shifting from the SW to the NW. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens with wind chills between -15 and 10.

WEEKEND: We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover throughout the weekend as two weak systems track by the region. There will be chances for precipitation with each system, but the best chances will be from Aberdeen to Worthington and points in between. Areas in central South Dakota should remain mostly dry other than a few flurries. Accumulations will run a trace to 3″ in the areas that have the best chance for snow. Winds will be out of the S and SW during the day and N to NW at night, running 5-15 mph. Highs range from the 20s and 30s east to the 40s west, and some spots could reach 50 on Sunday as a warm front passes through.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: A strong cold front will sweep through Monday morning, which will bring in much colder air yet again and along with that, we’ll deal with a blustery north wind once again. A few flurries or light snow showers could be possible as well. Our high Monday will likely occur at midnight and temperatures will be dropping throughout the day, all the way down to the single digits above and below Monday night with teens below north. Highs will only be in the single digits and teens Tuesday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Once again, WIND CHILL ALERTS could be needed Monday and Tuesday nights.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Conditions will remain mostly quiet from Wednesday through next weekend with only a very minor chance of a flurry or light snow shower on Thursday. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for late January, though a few days could run a little above average. Models then diverge after that yet again from next weekend into the beginning of the following week, as some show much colder air moving in yet again, but others not so much. We’ll have to see how that plays out.

