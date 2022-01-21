St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two years of cancelations due to COVID 19, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back this year on Saturday, March 19th.

“After two years off, we can’t wait to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with all the Irish and Irish-at-heart again,” Shawn Cleary, chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee says. To attend, registration is required, so please fill out this online registration form.

This year’s parade is Sioux Fall’s 42nd and will honor the late Msgr. James Michael Doyle, the 1999 grand marshal and a long-time supporter of the parade and the Irish community in Sioux Falls.

The parade was informally organized in 1980 by the late Sylvia Henkin. She stepped down in 2013 after serving as parade grand marshal for the second time. Her successor is Sean Cleary, president of Tiger Corporation, which makes industrial mowing equipment, an Irishman who proudly wears his green stripes.

The parade remains an event that brings the community together to celebrate – just as Sylvia envisioned. The parade is called the people’s parade because anyone can participate as long as they are registered or part of a registered group and wearing an official St. Patrick’s parade button which costs $3.

The traditional painting of the shamrock will take place at 11 a.m. on March 19 in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, 219 S. Phillips Avenue. The event will be public and Phillips Avenue will be closed at 10:45 a.m. between 10th and 11th Streets.

An enduring part of the parade has been the Khartum Temple Pipe & Drums from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. They hope to return this year and their expenses have been covered by donations from Sanford Health, Avera Health, Xcel Energy, and Holliday Inn City Centre.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.