Summit League recap from Thursday

BROOKINGS, VERMILLION, SD and ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men played at St. Thomas for the first time Thursday night. USD’s game at Western Illinois was postponed because of COVID. And the SDSU and USD women had home games. Here’s a recap of the 3 games that were played.

SDSU Men’s Recap (Courtesy SDSU Athletics)

South Dakota State used a late rally and a career night from Alex Arians to overcome a halftime deficit and beat St. Thomas 92-77 at Schoenecker Arena Thursday night.In a game defined by physicality and back-and-forth action, SDSU (16-4, 7-0 Summit League) took advantage of a struggling opponent defense midway through the second half to surge ahead of the Tommies and remain unbeaten in conference play.Five Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by a career-high 20 points from Arians who shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman and Zeke Mayo each finished with 15 points while Scheierman dished out eight assists and pulled down 11 defensive boards for his ninth double-double of the season. Douglas Wilson followed right behind with 14 points and Matt Mims scored 10.

SDSU shot 63.8 percent from the field and 55 percent from beyond the arc, which featured five Jackrabbits scoring two or more 3-pointers. The team also shot 91.3 percent from the free throw line, going 21-of-23 from the stripe, and had 20 points off the bench on 9-of-10 shooting.

It was a slow start to first half for each team, as neither side hit double digits til nearly six minutes into the game. The Tommies (8-9, 2-3) and Jackrabbits traded buckets, but soon St. Thomas took a seven point lead at the 10:33 mark. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one with 1:49 remaining in the period, but the Tommies scored four points to end the first half and took a 40-35 lead into the break.Second half action continued with the lead changes up until the final five minutes of the competition. UST tied up the contest at 72 with 5:52 remaining in the half, but over those final minutes, SDSU went on a 20-5 run to finally take the game into true possession. UST made only one of their final eight shot attempts while SDSU made 7-of-8, helping the Jacks achieve the comeback victory. SDSU now moves to 7-0 in conference play for the first time in school history.

Game Notes:

Scheierman finished with a double-double for the third straight game and 22nd time in his career

Arians scored a career high 20 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds

Wilson is now 30th on the all-time scoring list at SDSU with 1,128 career points as a Jackrabbit

SDSU scored 50+ points in a half for the first time since Dec. 3, 2021, against University of Minnesota-Morris

SDSU shot above 60 percent from the field for just the second time this season

SDSU now leads the matchup series 10-7. The most recent meeting was Dec. 8, 1973, when the Jacks recorded an 81-76 win in Brookings

Up Next: SDSU continues its road trip to Macomb, Illinois in a matchup against Western Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 22. Tip is scheduled for 2pm at Western Hall.

SDSU Women’s Recap (Courtesy SDSU Athletics)

South Dakota State women’s basketball led wire-to-wire in an 88-47 win over St. Thomas Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits shot 66 percent from the field and 71 percent from beyond the arc in the contest, both season highs.The Jackrabbits’ .714 effort from beyond the arc sets a new program record, besting the previous mark of .652 set in 2004.

SDSU outscored the Tommies in all four quarters, including posting a 26-8 advantage in the second period. The Jacks connected on their first six 3-point attempts and finished the game with 10 triples. After a late Tommie run in the first quarter made it at one-point game after 10 minutes, the Jackrabbits went 10-for-11 from the field in the second period to push their lead to as many as 20 before halftime. The Jackrabbits opened the contest going 5-for-5 in as many possessions to take an 11-5 lead three minutes in before the Tommies made their push. SDSU was held to just three more baskets over the remainder of the period but held onto a 19-18 lead after the first quarter.A 15-0 run to start the second period pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 16 before the Tommie’s first bucket at the 4:42-mark.

Myah Selland put up seven points and gave out two assists during the run. A pair of Tylee Irwin free throws late in the quarter made it a 20-point game and SDSU went into the locker room up 19.SDSU cruised through the second half, scoring 24 in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth en route to the 41-points victory. Selland and Irwin tallied 16 points apiece to pace SDSU. Selland went 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep to go with eight assists and four rebounds, both team highs. Irwin was 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe with three assists, two steals and a block.

Haleigh Timmer chipped in 11 points and Kallie Theisen added nine on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.The Jacks matched their season best of 22 assists. In addition to Selland’s eight, Paige Meyer gave out four while Irwin and Paiton Burckhard had three each.SDSU forced 11 steals, also a season-high, and 21 total turnovers that resulted in 23 points for the Jacks. Theisen joined Irwin with two steals while seven more players tallied one.Erin Norling’s 18 points led all players while Jade Hill had 10 for St. Thomas.

NOTES

Head Coach Aaron Johnston picked up his 200th career regular season Summit League win. He is 200-36 in regular season Summit contests.

The Jackrabbits have hit 8+ 3-pointers 13 times this season

SDSU just missed the program’s single-game field goal percentage record of .692

Tylee Irwin played in her 140th career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history.

Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance - 99 games. She has scored at least 10 points in 71 of those contests.

UP NEXTThe Jackrabbits host Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Frost.

South Dakota Women’s Recap (Courtesy South Dakota Athletics)

South Dakota came out firing to start the second half, forcing 10 third-quarter turnovers by the Leathernecks and scoring 16-straight points, to pull away with a 70-53 win over Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night. A South Dakota (15-4, 8-0 Summit) victory, coupled with a loss by No. 3 Louisville tonight, gave the Coyotes the longest active win streak in the NCAA this season at 13.

Four Coyotes tallied double-figures in the game led by fifth-year senior Liv Korngable’s game-high 16 points. She added five assists and four boards to her tally. Second-year freshman Maddie Krull added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three steals and a pair of assists. Fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb, named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year midseason watch list earlier this week, added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting for her fifth-straight game in double-figures. She also stole the ball three times. Freshman Grace Larkins joined the trio in double-digits with 10 points, five boards and a pair of steals.

Western Illinois (11-6, 2-4) held a one-point lead in the first half with stellar play from Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year candidate Danni Nichols. Nichols scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the first two quarters. Teammate Elizabeth Lutz joined her in double-figures with 12 points. The Leathernecks outrebounded the Coyotes 36-32 led by a monstrous game on the glass for Evan Zars with 17 boards. All but one of her rebounds was on the defensive end, helping to limit the Coyotes’ second-chance opportunities.

South Dakota’s defense held Western Illinois to their second-lowest point total of the season and the lowest dating back to the Leathernecks’ season opener at Notre Dame. The Coyotes shot 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the field and tallied fewer than five 3-pointers for the first time in 2022. Western Illinois finished at 36.7 percent (18-of-49) from the floor and made 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) from behind the arc. South Dakota plays host to league newcomer St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

