Augie men dominate 9th ranked Duluth while women drop heartbreaker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MENS RECAP

The Augustana men’s basketball team moved into first place of the NSIC by beating the league’s previous first-place team at its own game. Augustana topped No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 89-80 inside the Sanford Pentagon Friday night.

The Bulldogs entered as the league’s top-scoring offense at just over 88 points a game. Defensively, UMD entered giving up just under 68 points per outing. Augustana broke both of those averages.

With the win, the No. 20 Vikings move to 14-2 on the season and 8-2 within the NSIC. Minnesota Duluth falls to 16-2, 9-2.

In front of an electric crowd inside the Sanford Pentagon, Augustana trailed for just under two minutes of the contest and controlled 35 minutes of game clock. With the score tied at 22, Bennett Otto hit a jumper to give the Vikings a lead it would lose for the rest of the game.

However, getting there was something the crowd enjoyed.

The lead jumped to 11 points in the opening half when Adam Dykman scored on a jump shot for a 54-43 advantage with 49 seconds left in the half. After a brief back-and-forth, AU entered intermission holding a 55-46 lead.

Coming out of the break, Augustana went on a 13-2 run to open a 20-point advantage, the largest lead of the game. The double-digit cushion lasted until the clock showed six minutes remaining when Lincoln Meister scored on a field goal in the paint to cut the Vikings’ lead to just nine points at 77-68.

The game continued to slow over the next three minutes, allowing the Bulldogs to cut the lead to just four points at 82-78 with 3:36 left in regulation. Augustana would allow just one more basket for the remainder of the game.

In addition to the strong defense of getting stops, the offense sank free throws with Isaac Fink going 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Riemersma added a jumper which provided the final spread of nine points at 89-90.

The offense was jump-started by 18 first-half points from Fink while AU shot 69.4 percent from the field. For the game, Augustan shot 53.6 percent from the field on 37-of-69 made field goals.

Fink led the way with a game-high 25 points. He was joined in double figures by three other starters with Riemersma tallying 19, Adam Dykman 15 and Jameson Bryan 11. Riemersma completed his 29th career double-double with 10 rebounds. Bryan added five assists against zero turnovers and totaled three steals.

Minnesota Duluth shot 53.2 percent from the field, making 33 field goals.

Both teams dominated the paint, with Augustana scoring 48 points and UMD 42 points. A major difference came in the turnover battle as Augustana forced 16 turnovers, turning those into 24 points. The Vikings committed just seven turnovers, whereas UMD scored just seven points off those turnovers.

Augustana returns to the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. contest with St. Cloud State. The Huskies are coming off an 83-59 loss at Wayne State Friday night.

WOMENS RECAP

A 22-point third quarter from Minnesota Duluth was too much for the Augustana women’s basketball team to bounce back from as the Vikings fell to Minnesota Duluth, 64-61, on Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

After two quarters of play, neither team had a convincing lead, heading into halftime with Augustana leading UMD by two, 34-32.

Minnesota Duluth (13-4, 11-2) shot 9-of-16 (.563) from the field in the third quarter, outscoring Augustana (9-6, 5-6) 22-12 going into the final quarter of play with an eight-point cushion at 54-46.

Vishe’ Rabb helped the Vikings get back into the game, accounting for seven points in the quarter. Rabb cut the Bulldogs lead to three points on an inbounds when Lauren Sees dished a pass for a 59-56 score.

Two possessions later, Aislinn Duffy would bring the ball down the court and knock down a triple from the top of the key to tie the game at 59-59 with 3:09 to go.

The next possession, UMD answered with a three of its own. Duffy returned down the court and delivered a basket on the block to bring the Vikings within one at 62-61.

However, despite chances down the stretch for Augustana, the Bulldogs snuck away with victory hitting shots from the charity stripe to snap Augustana’s six-game win streak with the final score being 64-61.

Augustana was led by Duffy with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rabb also scored in double-figures having 17 points shooting 7-of-11 from the field.

Minnesota Duluth was led by Ann Simonet with 14 points while Brook Olson, Maesyn Thiesen and Sarah Grow all had six rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings return to action Saturday hosting St. Cloud State at 3:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

