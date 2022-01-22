BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & O’Gorman set up Saturday showdown while Jefferson upsets Harrisburg
#1 vs. #2 tomorrow when Knights host Riders
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top teams in AA each pulled away to set up a Saturday showdown while another team likely tumbled from the rankings on Friday night.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-#1 Roosevelt’s 73-42 win over Yankton
-#2 O’Gorman’s 56-45 victory at Lincoln. The Knights will host the Rough Riders tomorrow at 4:30 PM. Roosevelt (8-0) handed O’Gorman (9-1) it’s only loss of the season, 60-59, on December 14th
-Jefferson’s 59-48 upset of #5 Harrisburg
