Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow passes away

Greatest coach in Lynx football history dies at 55 after 13-month battle with Glioblastoma
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the greatest leaders in South Dakota high school football history, Chad Garrow, has passed away.

The winningest coach in Brandon Valley history died today after a 13 month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Garrow went 131-47 over his career with a pair of state championships and three runnerup finishes over the course of 16 seasons. Chad was also a teacher at the school and assistant coach for the track team.

He was just 55 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and countless number of students and alumni at Brandon Valley he made an impact on.

