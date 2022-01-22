Avera Medical Minute
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police presence was in the area of 10th Street and Wayland Avenue just after 2:30 AM Saturday following reports of gunshots.

An official with the Sioux Falls Police Department tells Dakota News Now that an investigation is underway into those shots fired.

At this time, the number of shots fired and if there were any injuries has not been reported.

More details are expected to be released later in the day Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

