SDSU signees Brooklyn Meyer & Tanner Te Slaa pick up wins in West Lyon and Boyden-Hull doubleheader

Wildcat girls win 45-30, Comet boys victorious 74-62
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Next year West Lyon’s Brooklyn Meyer and Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa will each be wearing blue and yellow at South Dakota State.

On Friday night in Hull they wore their high school colors during a prep hoops doubleheader.

Meyer’s Wildcat girls team improved to 14-0 on the season with a 45-30 victory over the host Comets. Te Slaa’s Boyden-Hull boys followed that up with a 74-62 victory to get them to 12-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

